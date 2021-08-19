News   Defense News

Flow of Evacuees out of Kabul Continuing Apace, Officials Say

Aug. 19, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

The Defense Department has the capacity and the capability to move as many people out of Afghanistan as possible, and the number of aircraft is not a limiting factor, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a press conference today.

While the situation on the ground could change, currently, people are being let through checkpoints at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, he said.

Marines stand behind a table with laptops and speak to personnel standing in a line wearing security gear.
Marines stand behind a table with laptops and speak to personnel standing in a line wearing security gear.
Evacuation Prep
Marines process State Department personnel for evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2021. U.S. soldiers and Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Isaiah Campbell
VIRIN: 210815-M-TU241-1004M

DOD personnel are in direct and frequent contact with the Taliban outside the airport to facilitate the flow of evacuees, he continued.

"We don't want to see anyone harassed or hurt" as evacuees arrive at the airport, he said. Thus far, the movement is progressing with U.S. forces providing airport security and facilitating flight operations.

U.S. troops, in concert with State Department consular officials, are manning the airport checkpoints to aid the flow of evacuees. "It's a team effort," he said.

The State Department is the lead federal agency for processing special immigrant visas for qualified Afghans.

Going forward, Kirby said that almost all of the equipment and personnel needed for the evacuation has arrived and space on the outgoing aircraft is being devoted to those who are departing. 

A group of people sit and stand inside of an aircraft.
A group of people sit and stand inside of an aircraft.
Commander’s Arrival
Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, arrives at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Navy Capt. William Urban
VIRIN: 210817-D-DO477-1002C

A C-17 aircraft, he noted, seats about 300 people. Dozens of sorties a day can fly out of Kabul, but the limiting factors could include security situations on the ground and weather, so pinning an exact number of evacuations per day going forward would be problematic.

Kirby noted that the U.S. is also working with other nations to evacuate their personnel. He also said that the U.S. is in discussions with regional and European partners to facilitate the movement and relocation of people out of Afghanistan. 

Related News: More than 2,000 Evacuated from Afghanistan in 24 Hours
Afghanistan

Explore

The U.S. military footprint at Hamid Karzai International Airport has expanded to 5,200 troops, and there are now more gates for entry onto the field, a Defense official said. This will help ensure safe and efficient operations for evacuees.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, both served in Afghanistan and spoke of their feelings during a news conference focused on the non-combatant evacuation operation underway in Taliban-controlled Kabul.
The Department of Defense is laser-focused on operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said during a Pentagon news conference.
The crisis in Afghanistan remains fluid and dynamic and it is ever-changing, Pentagon Spokesman John F. Kirby said in an operational update of U.S. military operations in that country.
Within 24 hours of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hitting Haiti, U.S. Southern Command had teams on the ground assessing damage and saving lives.
A U.S. Southern Command joint task force has already begun working to aid the people of Haiti, which was recently hit by a devastating earthquake and is now being flooded by a tropical storm.
Air operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, continued through the night, getting between 700 and 800 people out of the country, the Joint Staff's deputy director for regional operations said.
Johnny Bench played his entire Major League Baseball career with the Cincinnati Reds, leading the Big Red Machine to four National League pennants and two World Series championships. He also served in the Army Reserve, becoming a field wireman in a unit that included Reds' teammate Pete Rose.
Securing the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, and evacuating Americans and Afghans with special immigration visas remains the goal of U.S. troops in that nation, an official from the Joint Staff said.
President Joe Biden addressed the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and the actions U.S. troops are now taking to facilitate the departure of allies and Afghan partners.