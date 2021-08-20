News   Defense News

After Pause in Flights Out of Kabul, Evacuations are Continuing, General Says

Aug. 20, 2021 | BY David Vergun , DOD News

Pentagon officials provided a status update on the evacuation of Americans and eligible Afghans from Kabul.

John F. Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, and Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor, Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, held a press briefing this afternoon.

39:17

"Our throughput has increased and we continue to observe a steady progress in Kabul," Taylor said, referring to the flights out of the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

There was a pause of flights leaving Kabul earlier today, he said. The pause was because of a temporary resource and personnel capacity issue at one of our stopover locations. 

Qatar is one of the primary stopover locations.

A Marine interacts with children.
A Marine interacts with children.
A Child's Smile
A Marine interacts with children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2021. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara
VIRIN: 210818-M-JM820-1048
Marines sit at a table as people stand on the other side.
Marines sit at a table as people stand on the other side.
Evacuee Check-In
A Marine checks in evacuees before their flight during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2021. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara
VIRIN: 210818-M-JM820-1066

Flight operations have resumed, the general said, adding that flights will also land in Germany today.

Aircraft availability is not an issue, he said. "We intend to maximize each plane's capacity. We're prioritizing the evacuation of people above all else, and we're focused on doing this as safely as possible and with a great sense of urgency."

The U.S. military presence in Kabul is now approximately 5,800 troops, with the mission to defend the Kabul airport and to evacuate Americans and eligible Afghans as quickly and as safely as possible.

"The airport remains secure and evacuation flights are steadily increasing," Taylor added.

A group of Marines sit on an airborne aircraft.
A group of Marines sit on an airborne aircraft.
Travel to Kabul
Marines fly to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps 1st Lt. Mark Andries
VIRIN: 210817-M-TT571-1351A
A Marine gives a child a drink of water from a bottle with others in the background.
A Marine gives a child a drink of water from a bottle with others in the background.
Water Relief
A Marine provides fresh water to a child at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20, 2021. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan.
Download Image
Image Details
Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Ruiz
VIRIN: 210820-M-GQ845-1005A

The general noted that as of 3 a.m. EDT today, 16 C-17 aircraft and one C-130 aircraft departed Kabul within a 24-hour period, with a total of 6,000 passengers, including a couple of hundred American citizens.

Kirby said that while Qatar remains the prime way station for evacuees, the U.S. is working out details with other nations to allow flights to land.

The primary arrival locations in the U.S. for the evacuees are Forts Lee, McCoy and Bliss. Kirby said that those installations are working to build the capacity to host about 22,000 total Afghans in the coming days and weeks and that there's a possibility that other installations might be receiving them as well.

Spotlight: Afghanistan Evacuation: DOD Response Spotlight: Afghanistan Evacuation: DOD Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/DOD-Response-Afghanistan-Evacuation/

Related News: U.S. Central to One of Largest, Most Difficult Airlifts in History, Biden Tells Nation
Afghanistan Afghanistan Evacuation

Explore

The civilian evacuations in Afghanistan involve one of the largest and most difficult airlifts in history, and the only country in the world capable of projecting that much power is the United States, President Joe Biden said in a televised address to the country.
DOD is working with the State Department, partners, and allies to evacuate U.S. and Afghan citizens from Afghanistan.
Strategic readiness is vital to mission success and should be woven into everything the Defense Department does, the assistant secretary of defense for readiness said.
U.S. and Qatari defense leaders discussed events in Afghanistan as well as a wide range of issues in the Middle East during Pentagon meetings.
The Defense Department has the capacity and the capability to move as many people out of Afghanistan as possible, and the number of aircraft is not a limiting factor, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.
The U.S. military footprint at Hamid Karzai International Airport has expanded to 5,200 troops, and there are now more gates for entry onto the field, a Defense official said. This will help ensure safe and efficient operations for evacuees.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, both served in Afghanistan and spoke of their feelings during a news conference focused on the non-combatant evacuation operation underway in Taliban-controlled Kabul.
The Department of Defense is laser-focused on operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said during a Pentagon news conference.
The crisis in Afghanistan remains fluid and dynamic and it is ever-changing, Pentagon Spokesman John F. Kirby said in an operational update of U.S. military operations in that country.
Within 24 hours of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hitting Haiti, U.S. Southern Command had teams on the ground assessing damage and saving lives.