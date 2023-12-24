An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier sprints while carrying an American flag during the New York City Tunnel to Towers Run to raise awareness for military causes in New York, Sept. 30, 2012. U.S. Military Academy at West Point cadets and New York firefighters lined the final stretch of the run. The event supports the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which works to build homes for injured troops and provide scholarships for the children of fallen service members and firefighters.

A SOLDIER'S CAUSE

