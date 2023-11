TACTICS TRAINING

U. S. Marine Lance Cpl. Matthew McNeill provides security while participating in a training patrol on improvised explosive devices at the Yuma Proving Grounds, Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2012. McNeill, a assaultman, is assigned to the 2nd Marine Division's Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.