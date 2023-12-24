EDUCATING EDUCATORS Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, speaks about being a military mother during a "Joining Forces" campaign event on educating educators at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Oct. 3, 2012. Biden said more than 100 colleges and universities have signed a commitment to help prepare educators to be more responsive to the social, emotional and academic needs of military children. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 418175-P-HOE04-876.jpg Photo Gallery