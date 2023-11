NIGHT TRAINING

As seen through a night-vision device, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sam Enriquez, and his K-9 partner Kally, take part in night operations training during the Inter-service Advanced Skills K-9 course, at the U.S. Army's Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2012. Enriquez, a military working dog handler, is assigned to 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, stationed in Okinawa, Japan.