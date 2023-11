PERU ARRIVAL

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta walks with Peruvian Minister of Defense Pedro Cateriano Bellido, right, Peruvian Navy Adm. Jose E. Cueto Aservi, left, and U.S. Ambassador Rose Likins, far right, upon Panetta's arrival in Lima, Peru, Oct. 5, 2012. Panetta is visiting counterparts in South America on a four-day trip to the region.