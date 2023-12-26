PROUD MOTHER

Maureen Murphy, mother of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy and the sponsor of the ship bearing her son's name, and U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York look back at the USS Michael Murphy as a military helicopter performs a flyover at the end of the ship's commissioning ceremony in New York, Oct. 6, 2012. Lt. Murphy received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his actions during combat in Afghanistan.