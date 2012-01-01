An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Master Chief Susan A. Whitman, left, meets Joan Hampton, a member of the WAVES. and one of the first women to join the Navy at Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only boot camp in Great Lakes, Ill., Oct. 05, 2012. The U.S. Navy has a 237-year heritage of defending freedom and projecting and protecting U.S. interests around the globe. Whitman is the command master chief of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

CHIT CHAT

