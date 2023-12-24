PANETTA ANNOUNCEMENT

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta announces U.S. command changes in Europe and Afghanistan during a conference of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Oct. 10, 2012. U.S. Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis, center, commander of U.S. European command and NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe, and U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., assistant commandant of the Marine Corps participated in the press conference.