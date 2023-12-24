An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, right, announces that U.S. President Barack Obama plans to nominate U.S. Marine Corps Gen. John R. Allen, left, to succeed U.S. Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis to serve as commander of U.S. European Command and as NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe. The announcement came during a press conference Oct. 10, 2012, following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

BRUSSELS ANNOUNCEMENT

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, right, announces that U.S. President Barack Obama plans to nominate U.S. Marine Corps Gen. John R. Allen, left, to succeed U.S. Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis to serve as commander of U.S. European Command and as NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe. The announcement came during a press conference Oct. 10, 2012, following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Photo Gallery