PORPOISE PALS Porpoises leap out of the water ahead of U.S. sailors in rigid-hull inflatable boats from the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg during Exercise Joint Warrior under way in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 6, 2012. The Gettysburg is participating in Exercise Joint Warrior, which takes place off the coast of Scotland and is led by the United Kingdom's joint tactical exercise planning staff. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.08 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 288512-W-SCI40-442.jpg Photo Gallery