PURPLE HEART

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pins the Purple Heart medal on Army Spc. Jason Smith during a ceremony at the Warrior and Family Support Center on Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Oct. 12, 2012. Smith was injured July 25, 2012, while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. After the ceremony, the vice chairman visited with wounded warriors in the San Antonio Military Medical Center and Center for the Intrepid, a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center.