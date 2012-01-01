LONGBOW LANDING

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jean Petitfrere signals a U.S. Army AH-64 Longbow Apache helicopter to land on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall in the Arabian Sea, Oct. 9, 2012. The Gunston Hall and the embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, and deployed to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.