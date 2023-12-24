An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ross T. Slay shows children a card trick during a humanitarian mission at a remote village in Timor-Leste, Oct. 12, 2012. Slay, a corpsman, is assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is participating in Exercise Crocodilo 2012. The exercise, which also includes the Timor-Leste Defense Force, focuses on bilateral training and community relations.

CARD TRICK

U.S. Petty Officer 3rd Class Ross T. Slay shows children a card trick during a humanitarian mission at a remote village in Timor-Leste, Oct. 12, 2012. Slay, a corpsman, is assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is participating in Exercise Crocodilo 2012. The exercise, which also includes the Timor-Leste Defense Force, focuses on bilateral training and community relations.

Photo Gallery