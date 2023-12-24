LEADING THE WAY The USS Paul Hamilton leads the aircraft carrier USS George Washington during a transit of the Andaman Sea, Oct. 12, 2012. Ships and aircraft of the George Washington and John C. Stennis carrier strike groups are conducting exercises to increase interoperability, readiness, and the capability to respond quickly to various potential crises in the region, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian assistance. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 481289-M-OKJ93-772.jpg Photo Gallery