SEA HAWK SAVIORS

U.S. Petty Officer 3rd Class Yonah Pike, left, and U.S. Seaman Jalil Jones help U.S. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremiah Angerman from an SH-60B Sea Hawk helicopter during a mock crash and salvage drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham while under way in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Oct. 8, 2012.