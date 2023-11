HOWITZER TRAINING

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alec Wines, left, and Philippine army Pfc. Jaymancio Pablo clean an M777 howitzer after it was fired during Amphibious Landing Exercise 2013 on Fort Magsaysay in Palayan City, Neuva Ecija, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2012. Wines is assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.