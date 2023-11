TOY TREASURE

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Joseph Dallas, right, gives toys to Afghan children during Operation Southern Fist in Obezhan Kalay village in the Spin Boldak district in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, Sept. 30, 2012. Dallas, a senior enlisted advisor, is assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team.