MEDITERRANEAN MISSILE U.S. sailors remove an AIM-9x missile from an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise while under way in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 13, 2012. The sailors are assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 11. The Enterprise is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.