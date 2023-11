SURVIVAL SKILLS

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bobby Colliton teaches combat survival skills to Staff Sgt. Dane Hatley during exercise Pacific Thunder 2012 near Osan Air Base, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2012. Colliton is a survival evasion resistance and escape specialist assigned to the 18th Operation Support Squadron and Hatley is a flight engineer assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron.