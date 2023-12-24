POW/MIA SEARCH

Navy divers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, Company 4, and the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command, stand with the American flag, and the POW/MIA flag on the wreckage of a B-17 bomber that was shot down and sank during World War II during a dive Oct. 19, 2012. The team is deployed alongside JPAC aboard the USNS Grapple as part of a 30-day underwater recovery mission for an unaccounted-for service member who went missing during the crash.