A WARM WELCOME

Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Erika Cash shakes hands with a World War II veteran as she enters the World War II Memorial during the Joint Services Make a Difference Day in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2012. Approximately 525 veterans participated in the Honor Flight Network program, which transports America's veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit those memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices. Cash is assigned to Military Sealift Command.