BASIC CHECKUP

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Patricia Lopez-Cruz, right, performs a basic checkup on Patricio Magdalen at a Dental and Medical Civic Action Program during Amphibious Landing Exercise, PHIBLEX 2013, in Barangay Burgos, San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines, Oct. 12, 2012. Lopez-Cruz, a hospital corpman, is assigned to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force.