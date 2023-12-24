WIRE PULL

U.S. Navy Airman Recruit Kyle Norton pulls on an arresting wire in hangar bay three aboard the USS John C. Stennis underway in the U.S. 7th fleet area of responsibility, Oct. 16, 2012. Norton is an aviation boatswain's mate (equipment). The John C. Stennis Strike Group is deployed to strengthen regional partnerships, sustain maritime security, and support combatant commander requirements for assets in the area.