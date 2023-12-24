An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform during Naval Medical Center San Diego's appreciation day for the hospital's staff, patients and families in San Diego, Oct. 20, 2012. The Gary Sinise Foundation hosted the event, which featured a performance by the band Stolen Silver, a barbecue lunch, appearances by the Cirque du Soleil Street Team, and special guests from the television show "CSI: NY."

LITTLE ROCKER

Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform during Naval Medical Center San Diego's appreciation day for the hospital's staff, patients and families in San Diego, Oct. 20, 2012. The Gary Sinise Foundation hosted the event, which featured a performance by the band Stolen Silver, a barbecue lunch, appearances by the Cirque du Soleil Street Team, and special guests from the television show "CSI: NY."

Photo Gallery