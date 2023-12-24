LITTLE ROCKER

Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform during Naval Medical Center San Diego's appreciation day for the hospital's staff, patients and families in San Diego, Oct. 20, 2012. The Gary Sinise Foundation hosted the event, which featured a performance by the band Stolen Silver, a barbecue lunch, appearances by the Cirque du Soleil Street Team, and special guests from the television show "CSI: NY."