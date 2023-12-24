HAWK REPAIRS

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Francisco Feliz replaces a disconnect shaft on the tail of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 71 aboard the USS John C. Stennis in the Arabian Sea, Oct. 23, 2012. The John C. Stennis is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, conducting maritime security operations, theater security corporation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.