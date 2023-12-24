MAINTAINING MOBILITY

About 65 airmen fly aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 28, 2012, to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., to stay out of the path of Hurricane Sandy. This movement ensures Air Mobility Command maintains the capability to respond to natural disasters or worldwide contingencies. The airmen are assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing on the New Jersey base.