MARATHON START

Runners with the 37th Marine Corps Marathon, also known as the "People's Marathon," bolt from the start line in Arlington, Va., Oct. 28, 2012. The world's ninth largerst marathon drew 23,864 participants from the United States and 47 countries. Created to promote physical fitness, generate community goodwill and showcase the organizational skills of the Marine Corps, the race takes runners past Arlington Cemetery and the Pentagon.