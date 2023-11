RESCUE RELIEF

The Coast Guard rescues 14 people from life rafts in the Atlantic Ocean about 90 miles southeast of Hatteras, N.C., Oct. 29, 2012, but two people remain missing. The first MH-60 Jayhawk crew hoisted five people into the aircraft, and a second helicopter rescued nine people. Crews took all to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., with no life-threatening conditions.