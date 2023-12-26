HURRICANE UPDATE

President Barack Obama, far right, receives an update from officials via video teleconference on the ongoing response to Hurricane Sandy in the Situation Room of the White House, Oct. 30, 2012. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Army Gen. Charles H. Jacoby Jr., U.S. Northern Command commander, participated in the teleconference.