NIGHT FLIGHT Airmen deploy during a rainy night from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 31, 2012. The airmen, assigned to the 570th global mobility and the 60 aircraft maintenance squadrons, will work out of Stewart International Airport north of New York to maintain C-5 Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster aircraft to transport heavy equipment and utility trucks to help restore damage caused from Hurricane Sandy. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 499609-R-FUP15-368.jpg Photo Gallery