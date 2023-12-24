MOUNTAIN ROADS

Soldiers help clean up debris and snow following Hurricane Sandy in Nicholas County, W.Va., Oct. 31, 2012. The estimated two feet of snow caused havoc throughout the county, but especially on many of the mountainous roads, where existing erosion combined with heavy, wet snow to cause land slides and fallen trees. The soldiers are assigned to the West Virginia Army National Guard's 821st Engineering Company based in Summersville, W.Va.