TENT TROOP

Soldiers set up tents at the 130th Airlift Wing on Yeager Air National Guard Base in Charleston, W. Va., Nov. 1, 2012. The wing is the staging ground for transporting supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support relief efforts for Hurricane Sandy, which battered the state with heavy snow, rains and severe winds. The soldiers are assigned to the 1257th Transportation Company, West Virginia Army National Guard. More than 200 Guardsmen are involved helping with storm recovery.