An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta meets with Jane Lubcheno, administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in his office at the Pentagon, Nov. 2, 2012. NOAA daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings and climate monitoring provide critical information to the Defense Department and the public at large about major weather events like Hurricane Sandy. The department and NOAA are looking to deepen their collaboration on on scientific and environmental matters.

WEATHER CONNECTION

Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta meets with Jane Lubcheno, administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in his office at the Pentagon, Nov. 2, 2012. NOAA daily weather forecasts, severe storm warnings and climate monitoring provide critical information to the Defense Department and the public at large about major weather events like Hurricane Sandy. The department and NOAA are looking to deepen their collaboration on on scientific and environmental matters.

Photo Gallery