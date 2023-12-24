An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force Senior Airman Stardust S. Santiago holds the door open for Staff Sgt. Ryan A. Osmola as they check a home to ensure no one inside is in distress on Long Beach Island, N.J., Nov. 1, 2012. Santiago and Osmola are assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, which is working with civil authorities in an effort to assist residents affected by Hurricane Sandy.

DOOR TO DOOR

