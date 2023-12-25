READY FOR RETIREMENT

Navy Seaman Conrad Schonacher carries Malibu, a 9-year-old military police working dog nearing her retirement, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Oct. 25, 2012. The military uses working dogs to apprehend suspects, and to detect explosives and narcotics while searching buildings, ships and submarines. Schonacher, a master-at-arms, is assigned to the Naval Station Pearl Harbor's military police working dog unit.