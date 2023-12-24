HOMECOMING Navy sailors from the attack submarine USS Norfolk moor lines during the boat's homecoming ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Nov. 3, 2012. The Norfolk returned from a six- month deployment to the European Command area of responsibility.The boat traveled more than 30,000 nautical miles during the six-month deployment and conducted port visits in Israel, Cyprus, Bahrain and Diego Garcia. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.05 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 636937-B-HEP88-134.jpg Photo Gallery