FARAH MEETING

Chris Geurtsen, far left, a field program officer with the U.S. Agency for International Development, and U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Matthew Stroup, front, meet with Farid Ahmad Ayubi, not shown, the director of information and culture in Farah City in Afghanistan's Farah province, Oct. 30, 2012. Stroup, a public affairs officer, is assigned to the Farah Provincial Reconstruction Team.