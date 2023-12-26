HOSE HANDLERS

U.S. Navy sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham hold a fuel hose during the refueling of an SH-60B Seahawk helicopter while it flies in the Arabian Sea, Nov. 5, 2012. The Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom. The helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Anti-submarine Squadron Light 42.