Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Seaman Charles Wilson watches for the fly wheel alignment on an emergency diesel power generator aboard aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, Nov. 6, 2012. The Stennis is conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom. Wilson is an electrician's mate fireman.

WHEEL WATCH

Photo Gallery