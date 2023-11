BRONZE SMILE

Army Col. Jeremy Martin, commandant of Defense Information School, watches as U.S. Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski of Maryland presents a Bronze Star to former Army Capt. Charles E. Rath Jr., a World War II veteran, during a ceremony at the school on Fort Meade, Md., Nov. 9, 2012. About 250 family members, community leaders, school staff members and students attended the event.