SALUTING VETERANS

U.S. Army Gen Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and U.S. Army Gen. James D. Thurman, commander of Combined Forces Command Korea and U.S. Forces Korea, participate in a Veterans Day ceremony at the 8th Army Memorial in Yongsan, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2012. Dempsey is in the region to visit U.S. troops on Veterans Day and further military-to-military relations.