JAPANESE GREETING

Japanese Gen. Shigeru Iwasaki, Japan's defense chief, greets U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 12, 2012. Dempsey met with his counterpart following a ride on the V-22 Osprey from the Marine Tilt Rotor Squadron 265 in the background.