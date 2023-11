WARRIOR'S REMEMBRANCE

World War II veteran Harry J. Thomas, right, who served as a Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class in 1945, stands with Air Force Brig. Gen. Brett T. Williams, the 18th Wing Commander, during the singing of the national anthem at a Veterans Day ceremony at the 18th Wing headquarters at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Nov. 11, 2012. Thomas was the guest speaker for the ceremony.