JOYFUL REUNION

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class William Cook's family jumps for joy as they surprise him at half-time during Military Appreciation Night at the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football game, Jacksonville, Fla., Nov. 8, 2012. Cook was deployed with Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 202 based at Naval Air Station Jacksonville for more than 11 months and was given the opportunity to return home early for the celebration.