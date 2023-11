LEADERS GREETING

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, second from left, Australian Defense Minister Stephen Smith, left, U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Locklear, center, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Thomas Wauldhauser, second from right, and U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak with an Australian special forces officer in Perth, Australia, Nov 13, 2012.