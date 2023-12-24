An official website of the United States Government 
PAINT PAL

Navy Seaman Recruit Michael Torres, left, has his face painted to help camouflage him during a field training exercise on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 6, 2012. The Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 provides logistical over-the-shore support for amphibious forces and maritime force operations, including ship-to-shore transportation of combat cargo, bulk fuel and water, and tactical camp operations.

