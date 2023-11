WATER AT WORK

Army Spc. Solomon Abanda washes a pump on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Nov. 15, 2012. Abanda, a water treatment specialist, is assigned to the 431st Quartermaster Detachment in Kinson, N.C. The unit returned to the base after using such pumps to remove thousands of gallons of water from areas flooded by Hurricane Sandy, paving the way for crews to restore electricity.