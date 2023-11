ABRAMS OPERATOR

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joe Shilen operates an M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicle to lift the engine into an M1A1 Abrams tank on Combat Outpost Shir Gazay in Afghanistan's Helmand province, Nov. 4, 2012. Shilen, a mechanic, is assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Tank Battalion.